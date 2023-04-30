UrduPoint.com

Federal, Provincial Govts Taking Steps For Welfare Of Workers: Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Federal, provincial govts taking steps for welfare of workers: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said the current Federal and provincial governments were taking steps for the welfare of all workers and farmers to give them a respectable position in society so that their economic condition could be improved.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of the International Labor Day of the workers. The Governor said that we were well aware of the difficult conditions and difficulties faced by the workers due to the recent severe poverty, inflation and unemployment which has had a direct impact on the working class, especially after the heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the life of labourers has become miserable.

However, we are personally taking practical steps through unique income support programs, utility stores in the province, Pakistan Red Crescent Society and many national and international organizations to end the economic hardship of the poor and needy people can create some ease in their lives, he underlined.

He said that apart from this, conscious efforts were being made to promote economic and commercial activities across the province and to provide necessary facilities to the poor farmers at their doorsteps.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was a recognized fact that the working class was the backbone of the industrial and economic development of the country saying that it was the laborers and farmers who work day and night to increase the national production.

He said that the religion of islam has also recognized the greatness and dignity of the laborer and ordered that the laborer's wages should be paid before his sweat dries up.

He said that in view of the special importance of workers and farmers, the current federal and provincial governments were taking steps for the welfare of all workers and farmers and to give them a respectable position in the society so that their economic condition could be improved.

Addressing all the workers of the country, Governor Balochistan asked them to work with hard work, dedication and honesty and play their full role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, because without your hard work and sweat, the dream of real construction and development of any country could not be interpreted as shameful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Poor All From Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

15 minutes ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

31 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.