Federal, provincial govts united on opening of educational institutions: Wajiha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Federal education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Thursday said the federal and provincial governments were on the same page for opening the educational institutions by strictly adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a news channel, she said all steps would be taken to save the people's lives and provincial governments had to develop SOPs in the provinces soon.

The schools would not be opened in one step, she said and added that masks and sensitizers should be provided to schools and management in order to protect the students from COVID-19.

Wajiha Akram said the people should adopt SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha in the country to contain the spreading of the pandemic and they should behave with responsibilities during Eid celebration.

This challenge had given us opportunity as it promoted the digital connectivity, she said adding it had also helped schools and university for online classes in the country.