Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected areas: PM

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Federal and provincial governments in collaboration with Pakistan Army are working to provide relief to people in flood-affected areas across the country.

Talking to media persons during a visit to rains and flood-affected district of Sohbatpur in Balochistan on Wednesday, he said all-out efforts are being made to help flood-affected people.

The Prime Minister said electricity bills of August and September of flood-affected people have been condoned.

He said 24 billion rupees cash assistance has so far been disbursed through Benazir Income Support Programme among the flood-affected families.

Shehbaz Sharif said floods have damaged the power transmission system, roads infrastructure and internet.

Earlier, during the briefing, the Prime Minister directed to expedite process for drainage of water in flood-affected areas besides restoration of basic infrastructure.