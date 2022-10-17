UrduPoint.com

Federal, Provincial Regimes Striving To Restore Normal Life In Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan: Bizenjo

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said that federal and provincial government were utilizing all resources to restore normal life in the flood-affected areas of the province and ensuring the provision of health education and clean drinking water to the victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said that Federal and provincial government were utilizing all resources to restore normal life in the flood-affected areas of the province and ensuring the provision of health education and clean drinking water to the victims.

He expressed these views during the briefing given on the occasion of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's visit to Suhbatpur in Balochistan.

Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M)'s Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Saleem Khosa were also present on the occasion.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili briefed the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Balochistan about relief activities to flood victims in the areas in detail.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government had launched a program costing Rs.

16 billion to rehabilitate the farmers of the affected areas under which the cultivators would be given subsidy on solar energy, seeds and fertilizers to help them get back on their feet.

Mr. Quddus Bizenjo said that the provincial government had also requested the federal government to support the program in order to ensure relief for flood victims. The Prime Minister announced immediate release of 10 billion rupees for the program.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for his special interest in the rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan and announcing Rs.10 billion on immediate basis.

While appreciating the efforts of the Chief Minister and his team for providing clean drinking water, health and other facilities in the affected districts, the Prime Minister assured the provincial government of all possible support to repair the damage including the agriculture restoration program.

