Federal & Provincial Regimes Working Together To Solve Problems Of People In Balochistan: Bhootani

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Senior Minister for Local Government, Balochistan Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Friday said that the federal and provincial governments were working together to address problems of people of Balochistan for removing backwardness from rural areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Minister for Local Government, Balochistan Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Friday said that the Federal and provincial governments were working together to address problems of people of Balochistan for removing backwardness from rural areas.

He also demanded the central government should increase funds of Balochistan in the forthcoming budget keeping in view the backwardness and area of the province so as to ensure the provision of basic amenities to the people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while talking to Central Organizing Secretary of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Malik Khuda Bakhsh Long and Senior Leader Shah Zaman Ghalzai.

He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has visited Balochistan for the second time today after assuming the office of Prime Minister saying that the PM second visit proved that he was taking special interest for development of Balochistan.

"Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will increase funds of Balochistan in upcoming the budget which will be helped for development of the province and to remove backwardness from the areas, he added.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party is a part of the federal government in the federation and the senators and members of the party are effectively representing the province in the National Assembly (NA).

The Minister said we hoped that the federal government would pay special attention to Balochistan keeping in view the area and backwardness of Balochistan.

He said that workers have the backbone of the party and the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to solve the problems of the workers.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, Malik Khuda Bakhsh Lango and Shahzaman Ghalzai urged the people to work together to make Balochistan Awami Party more active and organized in the province.

