Federal, Punjab EPA Halt Four Brick Kilns For Emitting Dark Smoke

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Punjab Environment Protection Department in a joint enforcement drive halted operational activities of four brick kilns emitting dark smoke and violating environmental laws.

The Pak-EPA official told APP that the both environmental watchdogs were conducting continuous raids in their respective areas to ensure anti-smog measures and environmental laws as most of the brick kilns were yet lagging behind to shift to eco-friendly Zigzag technology.

These brick kilns were using non-compliant hazardous fuel that was causing smog creating dark smoke, he added.

The four brick kilns were sealed in Dhoke Makhan, Village Noon and Village Budhana areas falling in the joint vicinities of Pak-EPA and Punjab EPA.

