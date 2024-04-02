Federal, Punjab governments agree to take steps for ensuing prosecution of power pilferers

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Federal and Punjab governments on Tuesday agreed to take steps for ensuring prosecution of power pilferers for which legal framework would be strengthened
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Federal and Punjab governments on Tuesday agreed to take steps for ensuring prosecution of power pilferers for which legal framework would be strengthened.
Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz agreed to strengthen legal framework for prosecution of the power thieves, said a statement issued here.
The Minister and Chief Minister convened a meeting via zoom link to discuss strategies for collaboration between the federal and Punjab governments aimed at reducing electricity theft across the province and improvement in recoveries.
During the meeting, both leaders explored various avenues for cooperation and emphasized the need for a dedicated task force at district levels comprising of magistrates, police personnel, intelligence officers, and prosecution experts.
This task force would be tasked with taking decisive actions to combat the rampant issue of electricity theft.
They also reached on consensus to implement an incentive system to reward officials of provincial government who actively contribute to increased recovery from defaulters and reduction in power theft.
It was further agreed upon that strict measures would be taken against individuals including officials of DISCOS found involved in electricity theft. The minister assured the CM that individuals failing to meet performance bench-marks must be held accountable for their inefficiency.
