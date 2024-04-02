Open Menu

Federal, Punjab Governments Agree To Take Steps For Ensuing Prosecution Of Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Federal, Punjab governments agree to take steps for ensuing prosecution of power pilferers

Federal and Punjab governments on Tuesday agreed to take steps for ensuring prosecution of power pilferers for which legal framework would be strengthened

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Federal and Punjab governments on Tuesday agreed to take steps for ensuring prosecution of power pilferers for which legal framework would be strengthened.

Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz agreed to strengthen legal framework for prosecution of the power thieves, said a statement issued here.

The Minister and Chief Minister convened a meeting via zoom link to discuss strategies for collaboration between the federal and Punjab governments aimed at reducing electricity theft across the province and improvement in recoveries.

During the meeting, both leaders explored various avenues for cooperation and emphasized the need for a dedicated task force at district levels comprising of magistrates, police personnel, intelligence officers, and prosecution experts.

This task force would be tasked with taking decisive actions to combat the rampant issue of electricity theft.

They also reached on consensus to implement an incentive system to reward officials of provincial government who actively contribute to increased recovery from defaulters and reduction in power theft.

It was further agreed upon that strict measures would be taken against individuals including officials of DISCOS found involved in electricity theft. The minister assured the CM that individuals failing to meet performance bench-marks must be held accountable for their inefficiency.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

7 minutes ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

7 minutes ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' lett ..

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

7 minutes ago
 Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing vi ..

Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral

7 minutes ago
FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad

FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 CCP issues show cause notices to fertilizer firms

CCP issues show cause notices to fertilizer firms

15 minutes ago
 Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sud ..

Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sudan elections in December

16 minutes ago
 Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic manag ..

Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic management plan for Eid

7 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion fro ..

S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote

7 minutes ago
 IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Au ..

IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Autism Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan