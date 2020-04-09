UrduPoint.com
Federal, Punjab Governments On Same Page Against Covid-19:Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab and Federal government were on same page to culminate Coronavirus pandemic from the country,said Punjab Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday.

''We are monitoring the situation closely to impose partial or complete lock down in certain areas where virus infected persons were identified,'' she said talking to a private news channel.

Hot spot areas near G.T road were completely sealed to contain the novel contagion, and the areas where more expatriates had visited during last three months,she added.

Lockdown was imposed on March 23rd, it has entered into second week and the third week would be decisive ,she mentioned.

