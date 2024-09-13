Federal, Punjab Govts Unite In Fight Against Polio, Dengue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) In a joint effort, the Federal and Punjab governments are working together to combat polio and dengue in the region.
In this regard, Punjab Health Minister Dr Salman Rafiq chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by the health officials, including Uzma Kardar, the Focal Person for Polio in Punjab, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, the health department representatives from both cities were also present to review progress and address challenges. The meeting focused on the polio vaccination campaign that began on September 9.
On its fifth day, it was reported that all cases of refusal to be vaccinated had been resolved during the door-to-door drive. The campaign is continuing as planned, with officials aiming to meet the set target.
On the dengue front, 297 cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, while Islamabad has seen 211 cases so far.
In the past 24 hours, 28 new cases were recorded in Islamabad.
To combat the spread, over 1,150 operations are ongoing to eliminate dengue larvae in affected areas. While, special teams have been deployed to carry out operations, particularly in border regions between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The district administrations are also enforcing strict measures against those violating anti-dengue protocols.
As part of the crackdown, 259 business centers have been sealed, and 500 individuals arrested for non-compliance. In total, 694 cases have been registered against violators.
On the occasion, Health Minister Salman Rafiq emphasized the need to speed up the anti-dengue operations and ensure that the polio vaccination campaign reaches its targets.
He said that the government is committed to reducing the impact of these diseases and protecting public health through coordinated efforts and strong enforcement of health measures.
Recent Stories
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian ambassador commends Pakistan for hosting 'SCO Trade, Commerce Ministers' meeting2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges full resource utilization to meet anti-polio campaign targets2 minutes ago
-
02 Levies personnel martyred, 3 injured in Mastung firing12 minutes ago
-
CIFTIS 2024 opens in Beijing, showcasing global collaboration in services trade22 minutes ago
-
CM Murad, Aurangzeb discuss economy, measures to strengthen it further42 minutes ago
-
Health minister for accelerating anti-dengue, polio eradication efforts in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic Pakistani Firms and ..1 hour ago
-
Men involved in fighting inside Hindu temple booked, arrested1 hour ago
-
Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
PML-N AJK Women Wing celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, fervor2 hours ago
-
Legal reforms, constitutional amendment to be made in public interest: Malik2 hours ago
-
Deputy Mayor visits Darul Sukoon2 hours ago