Federal, Punjab Govts Unite In Fight Against Polio, Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) In a joint effort, the Federal and Punjab governments are working together to combat polio and dengue in the region.

In this regard, Punjab Health Minister Dr Salman Rafiq chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by the health officials, including Uzma Kardar, the Focal Person for Polio in Punjab, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the health department representatives from both cities were also present to review progress and address challenges. The meeting focused on the polio vaccination campaign that began on September 9.

On its fifth day, it was reported that all cases of refusal to be vaccinated had been resolved during the door-to-door drive. The campaign is continuing as planned, with officials aiming to meet the set target.

On the dengue front, 297 cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, while Islamabad has seen 211 cases so far.

In the past 24 hours, 28 new cases were recorded in Islamabad.

To combat the spread, over 1,150 operations are ongoing to eliminate dengue larvae in affected areas. While, special teams have been deployed to carry out operations, particularly in border regions between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The district administrations are also enforcing strict measures against those violating anti-dengue protocols.

As part of the crackdown, 259 business centers have been sealed, and 500 individuals arrested for non-compliance. In total, 694 cases have been registered against violators.

On the occasion, Health Minister Salman Rafiq emphasized the need to speed up the anti-dengue operations and ensure that the polio vaccination campaign reaches its targets.

He said that the government is committed to reducing the impact of these diseases and protecting public health through coordinated efforts and strong enforcement of health measures.

