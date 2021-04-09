UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Railways Minister Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:09 PM

Federal Railways Minister calls on Sindh Governor

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

On the occasion, they discussed matters of mutual interests in detail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

On the occasion, they discussed matters of mutual interests in detail.

The Federal Minister informed the Governor about the measures taken pertaining to the Ministry of Railways and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), according to a Governor House statement.

Azam Khan Swati said that the Ministry was utilizing all resources to provide comfortable journey to the passengers.

He said that some steps were also being taken to put the Railways on the path to modern lines for facilitating the passengers.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the country was moving in the right direction in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government was ensuring reforms in the national institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor All Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

10 minutes ago

26 law breakers held in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Ravi Riverfront: A catalyst for construction indus ..

1 minute ago

Australia to Lower Flags to Honor Prince Philip - ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

26 minutes ago

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against D ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.