Federal Railways Minister calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

On the occasion, they discussed matters of mutual interests in detail.

The Federal Minister informed the Governor about the measures taken pertaining to the Ministry of Railways and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), according to a Governor House statement.

Azam Khan Swati said that the Ministry was utilizing all resources to provide comfortable journey to the passengers.

He said that some steps were also being taken to put the Railways on the path to modern lines for facilitating the passengers.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the country was moving in the right direction in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government was ensuring reforms in the national institutions.