Federal Railways Secretary Plans China Visit To Attract Investors To ML-1 Project

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Railways Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah chaired a meeting to prepare for an impending visit to China, focusing on the Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

The Primary objectives included promoting the ML-1 project and showcasing railway initiatives for potential investors. The overall preparations were assessed as satisfactory.

Furthermore, additional significant railway projects will be presented to potential investors for execution.

Among the notable projects are Gawadar connectivity, Quetta Taftan rail link upgrade, a new link connecting Quetta-Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Karachi Port and Pipri, a fresh rail link between Kohat, Thal, and Kharlachi, solarization in the railways, and the development and commercialization of railway stations.

The chair expressed contentment with the state of preparedness.

APP/Sra-szm

