Federal Regime Given Package Of Rs 600 Bln For Uplift Of Balochistan: Qasim Suri

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Federal regime given package of Rs 600 bln for uplift of Balochistan: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that the Federal government has given a package of Rs 600 billion for the development of Balochistan while 80 percent of the NHA's total budget has been allocated for Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said special attention has been paid to the backward areas of the country including Balochistan saying the number of visits made by the Prime Minister to Balochistan during the last two and a half years is unprecedented.

Deputy Speaker said the Ziarat is the place of Pakistan where the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his last of life days saying the Residency is a symbol of national unity and harmony.

He said that the Ziarat would become a beautiful tourist destination of the country from development of it which would not only develop the entire areas but also boost the economic activities of the province and provide ample employment opportunities to the people.

There is the world's second largest juniper forest in Ziarat and it was considered one of the few beautiful and peaceful tourist districts of Pakistan where there are thousands of years old juniper trees.

Visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will prove to be an important milestone in development, he noted.

Qasim khan said that 1100 km of highways had been constructed in the last ten years by past regime while our government has started work on construction of 3300 km of highways in the last two and a half years which would start a sustainable process of advancement in the province.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan will make rapid progress and backwardness can be eliminated from the province, he maintained.

Pakistan

