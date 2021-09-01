UrduPoint.com

Federal Religious Minister Pays Glowing Tribute To Pir Rahmat Karim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Federal religious minister pays glowing tribute to Pir Rahmat Karim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held at Jamia Tahuz ul Quran Karim Madina Uloom Karim Abad Budhni, Chamkani Morre to pay homage to Pir Rahmat Karim here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri participated in the condolence reference as chief guest and paid glowing tribute to late Pir Rahmat Karim for rendering his religious services.

He said that he was a religious figure and his demise had created a vacuum which could not be filled. He said that his religious and education services would be remembered forever. Sajada Nasheen Pir Saeed Hussain, Pir Syed Munirullah Shah Bacha, Chief patron Ali Zaman, Muhammad Saleem Qadri, Nazim Ehsanullah Junadi, Haji Jamal, Dr Shamur Rehman Shams and Rahmilluah also attended the condolence reference.

They offered fateh and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant highest of the ranks to the departed soul in Jannat.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

7 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

11 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

17 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

23 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

9 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.