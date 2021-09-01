Federal religious minister pays glowing tribute to Pir Rahmat Karim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held at Jamia Tahuz ul Quran Karim Madina Uloom Karim Abad Budhni, Chamkani Morre to pay homage to Pir Rahmat Karim here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri participated in the condolence reference as chief guest and paid glowing tribute to late Pir Rahmat Karim for rendering his religious services.

He said that he was a religious figure and his demise had created a vacuum which could not be filled. He said that his religious and education services would be remembered forever. Sajada Nasheen Pir Saeed Hussain, Pir Syed Munirullah Shah Bacha, Chief patron Ali Zaman, Muhammad Saleem Qadri, Nazim Ehsanullah Junadi, Haji Jamal, Dr Shamur Rehman Shams and Rahmilluah also attended the condolence reference.

They offered fateh and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant highest of the ranks to the departed soul in Jannat.