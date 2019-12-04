Federal RTI Commission to launch official website next week for online application submission

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Right Information (RTI) Commission is soon launching its official website for facilitation of general public to lodge applications online for obtaining information from any government departments at their door steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal Right Information (RTI) Commission is soon launching its official website for facilitation of general public to lodge applications online for obtaining information from any government departments at their door steps.

This was disclosed by Federal Chief Information Commissioner, Muhammad Azam while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

Flanked by Commissioner Legal RTI, Fawad Malik, Federal Information Commissioner, Zahid Abdullah, Information Commissioner KP, Riaz Daudzai and Executive Director CGPA, Anwar Khan, Chief Information Commissioner said work was underway to make public approach of RTI more easier and in this connection website of the organization will be launched next week.

He also informed newsmen that application filing procedure is still much easier and any citizen who wanted to get any information about official department can approach RTI through an application on plain paper.

The RTI officials are also directed to accept verbal applications in case if the applicant is illiterate and cannot write an application.

Muhammad Azam said that right of access to information Act 2017 was a landmark achievement that would strengthen democracy and ensure good governance in the country.

He said Right of Access to Information Act was passed in 2017 and within two years the ranking of Pakistan about its implementation among 130 countries stood at 32.

Under the law every citizen has right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulations and law.

Speaking at the press conference Commissioner Legal RTI, Fawad Malik said awareness about the law is required for educating masses about the facility provided by government aimed at ensuring basic human rights and a transparent, genuine democracy in the country.

He said the mindset of Public sector departments is also needed to be changed in provision of information to general masses.

Fawad said RTI law allows citizens to request federal government ministries and departments for information such as annual spending and performance statistics.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led other provinces in enacting the same law in 2013 under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial government, adding this law has empowered people and made officials accountable, said Riaz Daudzai, Commissioner Information KP.

Daudazi also insisted journalists to use RTI for incorporation of information in investigative stories which not also made their writes up more credible.

This law is helpful for investigative journalists who seek authentic information that would ensure accurate information to public besides discourage news based on speculations and sensationalism.

No official department is exempted from RTI Act even the Commissioner is receiving applications seeking information from judicial departments, Daudzai added.

He also apprised newsmen that KP RTI Commissioner has received 15150 applications till date out of which information was provided to 8681 applicants and 6398 requests are converted into complaints.

Raiz continued 6086 complaints have been decided by the commission which comes to 97 percent of the total complaints whereas 312 complaints are under process which is just five percent.

Sharing data about gender segregation of applications, 388 applications are filed by female and 6010 by male.

In response to a question, Information Commissioner Zahid Abdullah said within ten days of filing of application, RTI would respond to the applicant after getting reply from concerned department.

In case there is not reply from department, RTI will take action over filing of appeal by the applicant.

He also urged media men to spread awareness about RTI and its role through which people can get all kind of information about any developmental project, performance of government departments and other relevant issues.