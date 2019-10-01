UrduPoint.com
Federal Secretaries Ordered To Visit Family Courts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Federal secretaries ordered to visit family courts

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered Secretary Interior, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Human Rights Ministry, chief commissioner ICT and Registrar IHC to conduct a joint visit to view the arrangements for 'children and parents' meetings in family courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered Secretary Interior, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Human Rights Ministry, chief commissioner ICT and Registrar IHC to conduct a joint visit to view the arrangements for 'children and parents' meetings in family courts.

A written order issued by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, stated that federation and chief commissioner Islamabad were responsible to facilitate the children in district family courts.

The court ordered the Interior Ministry to submit its report on next date of hearing regarding the above joint visit.

It further read that the petitioner had raised a sensitive and important subject to the bench.

The Constitution of Pakistan, charter of United Nations and Islamic ideology had protected the rights of children.

The order stated that opinion should be taken from the head of psychology department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in cases related to children's molestations.

It further said that 'the petitioner had stated that the federation had failed to protect the rights of children'. The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 21.

