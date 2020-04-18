UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Secretary Distributes Ration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

Federal Secretary distributes ration

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has distributed ration packs among "Qulis (porters)" at railway station Faisalabad here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has distributed ration packs among "Qulis (porters)" at railway station Faisalabad here Saturday.

The ration packs were donated by Sylani Welfare for poor and deserving "Qulis" of the railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal secretary said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran is striving hard to lessen the miseries of the poor people especially during lockdown of coronavirus.

In this connection, the philanthropists are als supporting the government to achieve the task, he said that appreciated the generous and noble services of Sylani Welfare.

He said that all kinds of economic activities were chocked due to coronavirus pandemic but the philanthropists played a dynamic role for keeping body and soul of the poor together.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Film actor Shan calls Imran Khan a “True Warrior ..

8 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth Scraps Birthday Celebration Amid C ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerian priest leaves German parish following dea ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy's nationwide relief operations conti ..

2 minutes ago

59921 deserving women get Rs. 719.052 mln under Eh ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 132m being distributed among 11,000 deserving f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.