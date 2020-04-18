Federal Secretary distributes ration

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has distributed ration packs among "Qulis (porters)" at railway station Faisalabad here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has distributed ration packs among "Qulis (porters)" at railway station Faisalabad here Saturday.

The ration packs were donated by Sylani Welfare for poor and deserving "Qulis" of the railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal secretary said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran is striving hard to lessen the miseries of the poor people especially during lockdown of coronavirus.

In this connection, the philanthropists are als supporting the government to achieve the task, he said that appreciated the generous and noble services of Sylani Welfare.

He said that all kinds of economic activities were chocked due to coronavirus pandemic but the philanthropists played a dynamic role for keeping body and soul of the poor together.