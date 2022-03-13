Federal Secretary Education lauds NBF promotion at Expo-2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary education Naheed S.Durrani highly appreciated role of National Book Foundation (NBF) for promoting book reading culture across the country and the sales proceeds during Education Expo-2022.

While visiting along with Managing Director National Book Foundation Raja Mazhar Hameed, she also lauded the recent various initiatives by NBF to launch a series of innovative projects to promote book reading culture, said a press release issued here.

According to NBF, these initiatives included the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs, Children's Book Clubs, Prisoners' Free Minds Book Clubs, Senior Citizens Book Clubs, Travellers' Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs, and Hospital Book Clubs.

NBF has come up with another novel idea to appoint book-loving celebrities of the country as Book Ambassadors to play their role in promoting book-reading habits.