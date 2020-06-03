Federal Secretary Education test positive for corona

Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Sajid Yousfani has test positive for corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Sajid Yousfani has test positive for corona virus.

According to the sources, the building of the ministry of education has been sealed by the District Administration on Friday.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDAM) will disinfect the building with spray till 5th of June, they added.

The officials of the ministry have been directed to work from home during the closure of building.