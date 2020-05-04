Federal Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) endeavouring to empower women raise voice against domestic violence in Covid 19

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) Rabia Javeri Agha on Monday said they are endeavouring to raise awareness of women rights and ensure their access to get help in case of domestic violence or any other issue especially during COVID 19

Talking to APP on Monday,she said that aacording to World Health Organization one out of three women in the world experience violence during their life time.

She said a help line of MOHR 1099 is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the COVID 19 pandemic to provide all kinds of legal aid free of cost to any women.

The helpline timings were reduced due to ensure safely of staff but after the pandemic it would again work 24/7 for facilitating women without any hindrance.

�� She said women were not even familiar how to register a complaint and face domestic violence due to lack of awareness.

She said due to current lockdown women are more vulnerable to face violence as a number of male family members target them due to their frustration.

� The Secretary� informed that they were evolving a comprehensive plan to counter domestic violence and create awareness among women in Covid 19.

She urged women to utilize the facility of their helpline and report through email in case of any violence against them for their security.

��� There was need to mobilize individuals through awareness workshops to stop this menace, further said.

��� She said the ministry has also arranged a number of workshops engaging all stakeholders of the community including police, politicians, and opinion makers to ensure provision of women rights and conducted community-based awareness workshops with experts on how to recognize or speak out against domestic violence.

���� She said media's role in this regard was the most instrument to bring a positive change in the society.