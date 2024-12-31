Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visited the National Book Foundation (NBF) Headquarters, here today.

He was warmly welcomed by Managing Director(MD) of NBF Murad Ali Mohmand.

During the visit, Dr Kazim Niaz was briefed on NBF's mandate and its significant role in promoting book culture and reading habits across Pakistan.

He toured the Book Museum, Wall of Honour, NBF Bookshop, and the Indonesian Corner, appreciating the Foundation's efforts in creating literary spaces that encourage learning and creativity.

Murad Ali Mohmand highlighted NBF's achievements in developing single curriculum textbooks and their successful implementation in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and other regions nationwide.

Kazim Niaz praised NBF’s initiatives and expressed his admiration for its dedication to advancing education and fostering a culture of reading.

He emphasized the importance of books as tools for intellectual growth and national development.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to supporting NBF in its mission to make quality books accessible and affordable for all.