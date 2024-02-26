Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Receives Briefing On Polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 10:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has monitored polio vaccination activities in the federal capital and interacted with polio teams on Monday.
The secretary received briefing about activities on the first day of the ongoing nationwide polio immunization campaign.
Secretary Shallwani visited the Community Health Centre in Union Council Shah Allah Ditta along with district administration officials and the senior leadership of the Polio Programme NEOC Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig and found it to be equipped with adequate polio vaccine supplies, well-trained fixed teams, and administrative support staff.
He also visited polio vaccinators in the field as they went door-to-door immunizing children.
In his interactions with vaccinators, Secretary Shallwani appreciated their hard work and dedication to protecting the future generations of Pakistan from polio and encouraged them to continue their mission with the same enthusiasm.
As part of his visit, the health secretary also visited a transit vaccination team in Zam Zam Plaza, Dhoke Abassi area of UC Rural, and spent time with the team there which was busy in vaccinating children on the move.
Transit teams play a crucial role in vaccinating children who travel and might be missed in house-to-house campaigns.
The Health Secretary said, “For decades polio has continued to be a constant threat for our children, devastating lives and leaving them paralyzed. We cannot allow this disease to persist.”
He added Pakistan reported only six polio cases last year and stands much closer to eradication than ever before, and this last mile requires even more effort than before.
“Polio eradication is and will remain a top priority for the Government of Pakistan,” he said.
“I am personally overseeing this campaign in different parts of the country to visit teams and communities, especially those in high-risk areas, to understand the remaining challenges and to support the programme as we strive to end polio from the country.”
The Health Ministry is conducting the second nationwide polio vaccination of the year this week to vaccinate more than 45.8 million children under five across the nation to protect them from paralytic polio.
The campaign will continue until March 9.
