Federal Secretary Ministry Of Information Technology And Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Stresses Need For Increasing IT Exports

Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday stressed the need for increasing the IT exports of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday stressed the need for increasing the IT exports of the country.

Federal Secretary stated this while chairing the meeting to review the performance of Ministry of IT and its attached departments, said a press statement.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT directed the heads of all sections of the Ministry of IT and its attached departments to work with full dedication and efficiently.

He said that there must be strong coordination between the Ministry of IT and its attached departments.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui also directed all the officers of the ministry and its attached departments to timely complete targets.

He also gave directions for starting the process of filling the vacant posts at Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

During the meeting, the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT was also briefed about the various projects of attached departments of the Ministry.

The meeting was held Ministry of IT and attended by all the officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and heads of the attached departments of the Ministry of IT.

