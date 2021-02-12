Federal Secretary MoST visits ICCBS-University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Dr. Arshad Mahmood has visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi (UoK).

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences welcomed the federal secretary at the ICCBS.

The spokesman of the ICCBS-University of Karachi said on Friday that Dr. Arshad Mahmood had arrived here on Thursday on an official two-day visit during which he also had a meeting with Prof.

Atta-ur-Rahman and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

In the meeting, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, who is also serving COMSTECH as Coordinator General, gave a detailed presentation about the massive activities related to science and research being carried out at the international center.

The Secretary MoST assured of the full support from his ministry to this premier research institution of Pakistan.

He also praised the industrial support and national services of the center.