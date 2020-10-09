Federal secretary religious affairs visits ETPB offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Ahmad Jafar visited the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) offices here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Ahmad Jafar visited the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) offices here on Friday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Mehmood, while briefing the secretary about the board, said that property of trust worth Rs 1,200 million had been brought in the rent net.

He said that expenses of the board had been slashed while income increased significantly in the year 2019-20, which remained Rs 60 million surplus.

He said that investment profile had reached Rs 5 billion whereas the board had to bear losses in the past.