Federal Seed and Registration Dept for action against illegal seed dealers

Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Seed and Registration Department will take strict action against sellers of unapproved varieties of seeds.

The illegal dealers and unapproved seeds varieties are causing huge losses to agriculture sector, this was stated by Deputy Director Federal Seed and Registration Department Multan Asif Rasool, in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Illegal dealers will be imposed heavy fines in order to discourage them sell the unapproved varieties.

A process of raids in Multan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and some other cities would be initiated.

He urged owners of nurseries to get them registered as early as possible otherwise they would be punished.

Asif Rasool added that nursery owners were bound to get registration under seed amendment act 2015.

