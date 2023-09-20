Open Menu

Federal Shariat Court Admits Plea Challenging Abolition Of Law On Suicide

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

The Federal Shariat Court has issued a written order, admitting a petition that challenged the removal of Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, which deals with penalizing suicide or attempted suicide

Federal Shariat Court Justices Khadim Hussain Sheikh and Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the plea.

The plea was filed by lawyer Hammad Saeed Dar.

The petition argued that suicide is considered forbidden in islam and that prior to the amendment, it was a crime under the Pakistan Penal Code.

The plea cited Quranic verses and numerous Hadiths to support the argument that life is not merely a gift but also a trust from Allah. The petitioner argued that abolition of Section 325 was against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the holy Quran and teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

The petition had sought the court's intervention on these grounds.

