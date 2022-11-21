UrduPoint.com

Federal Shariat Court Dispose Of Shariat Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Federal Shariat Court dispose of Shariat petition

A bench of The Federal Shariat Court has disposed of the Shariat petition regarding House Building Finance Corporation Act, 1952

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A bench of The Federal Shariat Court has disposed of the Shariat petition regarding House Building Finance Corporation Act, 1952.

The bench comprised Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Chief Justice and Justice Khaidm M. Shaikh, said a press release.

The House Building Finance Corporation Act 1952, was challenged by the petitioner on the ground that Section 28 of the Act gives unfettered power to the House Building Finance Corporation to sell out the house of a borrower in case of default in repayment of the loan amount, which renders the Corporation into a money lender engaged in usury, which was forbidden by the express command of the Holy Quran.

The Bench, after perusal of record and hearing the parties, held that the said Act has already been repealed by the Federal Government through HBFCA 2018 (Repeal) Act.

However, it was noted by the Learned Bench that law under discussion i.e. the Act of 2018 (Act No.XXV of 2018) was virtually a one-liner law, yet it suffered from a serious mistake of legislative drafting, which needless to say practically defeated the very cause of its promulgation.

The State cannot afford even a slightest error in drafting of laws, as it may cause serious legal complications. Therefore, the Secretary Law and Justice was directed to ensure special care in legislative drafting, keeping in view the sensitivity attached thereto, as a mistake of only one word, as happened in the subject legislation, may defeat its very purpose.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Loan Money May 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia ..

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

7 minutes ago
 117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medica ..

117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medical College's 4th convocation

8 minutes ago
 Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at Wor ..

Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at World Cup

8 minutes ago
 WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

WWF, BZU launch water conversation project

8 minutes ago
 Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest ..

Residents of Shaik ul Bandi village stage protest against Public Health departme ..

10 minutes ago
 South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-Pr ..

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal Rules Ex-President Zuma Must Return to Pr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.