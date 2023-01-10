Federal Shariat Court (FSC) orders establishment of transgender protection centre

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Tuesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to take immediate measures to establish a transgender protection centre for underage and elderly eunuchs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Tuesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to take immediate measures to establish a transgender protection centre for underage and elderly eunuchs.

A two-member bench comprising acting Chief Justice FSC Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh heard a set of petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

The chief justice instructed the ministry officials to hold a meeting with the convener of the ministerial committee Zamurd Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of orphanage Pakistan Sweet Homes and immediately prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the proposed centre.

The chief justice said that Zamurd Khan was running his organisation successfully.

The secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights informed the court that a committee under the chairmanship of Zamurd Khan had already been established. Zamurd Khan said that the ministry had not yet provided a building for the protection centre.

The court instructed the ministry to submit a progress report along with the SOPs at the next hearing. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 17.