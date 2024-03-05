Open Menu

Federal Shariat Court Takes Legal Action Against Deforestation

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

The Federal Shariat Court, led by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman, on Tuesday heard ongoing petitions regarding the alarming issue of deforestation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Federal Shariat Court, led by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman, on Tuesday heard ongoing petitions regarding the alarming issue of deforestation in Pakistan.

According to the press release, the bench, including Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh and Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, deliberated on the matter in the newly constructed Bench Registry building in Peshawar.

Officials from all four provinces responded to the court's ruling on February 26, 2024, with proposals to curb deforestation. Representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provided valuable views, as did DFO Rawalpindi and Chief Conservators from KP and Balochistan.

Despite the extensive submissions, the court requested that written comments be filed before the next hearing, including specific ways to combat deforestation in their respective provinces.

The hearing has been deferred until after Eid-ul-Fitr at the Principal Seat in Islamabad.

Junaid Alam, SDFO Abbotabad, received a pre-admission notice acknowledging his participation in response to the court's order dated February 26, 2024. The notice emphasized the importance of filing comments/replies to propose effective measures against deforestation.

This legal action signifies a crucial step towards addressing the environmental crisis of deforestation in Pakistan. The court's decision to reconvene after Eid-ul-Fitr indicates a commitment to swift and impactful measures.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Rawalpindi February All From Court

Recent Stories

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

34 seconds ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

36 seconds ago
 Indian police arrest five more after Spanish touri ..

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

38 seconds ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

5 minutes ago
 ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for wo ..

ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Z ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..

5 minutes ago
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

6 minutes ago
 'Muted' South African economy skirts recession as ..

'Muted' South African economy skirts recession as vote looms

6 minutes ago
 Gold, bitcoin hit records

Gold, bitcoin hit records

2 minutes ago
 PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spe ..

PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spending, reform economic structu ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold, bitcoin hit records but stock markets fall

Gold, bitcoin hit records but stock markets fall

2 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi

Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan