Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Federal Shariat Court, led by Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman, on Tuesday heard ongoing petitions regarding the alarming issue of deforestation in Pakistan.

According to the press release, the bench, including Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh and Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, deliberated on the matter in the newly constructed Bench Registry building in Peshawar.

Officials from all four provinces responded to the court's ruling on February 26, 2024, with proposals to curb deforestation. Representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provided valuable views, as did DFO Rawalpindi and Chief Conservators from KP and Balochistan.

Despite the extensive submissions, the court requested that written comments be filed before the next hearing, including specific ways to combat deforestation in their respective provinces.

The hearing has been deferred until after Eid-ul-Fitr at the Principal Seat in Islamabad.

Junaid Alam, SDFO Abbotabad, received a pre-admission notice acknowledging his participation in response to the court's order dated February 26, 2024. The notice emphasized the importance of filing comments/replies to propose effective measures against deforestation.

This legal action signifies a crucial step towards addressing the environmental crisis of deforestation in Pakistan. The court's decision to reconvene after Eid-ul-Fitr indicates a commitment to swift and impactful measures.