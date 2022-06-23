UrduPoint.com

Federal, Sindh Govts At Same Page On KCR Project: Railways Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Federal, Sindh govts at same page on KCR project: Railways Minister

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the Federal and Sindh governments were on the same page with regard to the project of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the Federal and Sindh governments were on the same page with regard to the project of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

He said this while talking to media persons in the divisional superintendent office at the city station here on Thursday.

He said that the matters regarding KCR project and installation of 134 kilometers new train tracks for Thar Coal will be discussed with the Sindh government in a meeting on June 24. We intend to work on the development of track for Thar coal on priority, he added.

The Federal Railways Minister said that the encroachers on the KCR track should not have been removed by force, instead, they should be given compensation.

He said that the expertise to develop roads and highways were available in the country but there was a lack in terms of development of train tracks along with necessary facilities.

To a question, he said that the land of railways had been digitized and now the land owned by the Pakistan Railways could be identified easily.

Saad Rafique said that operating railways as a profitable service throughout the world was a tough task as it was also like a public transport.

He categorically stated that all out efforts would be made to bring the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) back on track.

To another question, he said that they have only limited time of around 12 months and during this short period they would strive hard to set the right direction for Pakistan Railways.

The minister claimed that the policy to convert the economy class into air-tight air-conditioned class would also be pursued.

Answering to a question about the condition of Rohri raily station, he termed it a very important location and said that the station would be developed on priority basis. Later, another station will also be developed in the interior Sindh, and then development of stations in Karachi would be planned, he added.

The railways minister said that no compromise would be made on provision of safe and healthy food and cleaning facilities in the trains.

He told the media persons that curtains would be hanged in the economy class and liquid soap would be provided in the toilets.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Khawaja Saad Rafique Thar Same Rohri June Media All Government

Recent Stories

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

13 seconds ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

15 seconds ago
 New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans ..

New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans hail decision

16 seconds ago
 Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

20 seconds ago
 3 new women police stations to be set up in Baloch ..

3 new women police stations to be set up in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.