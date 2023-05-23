UrduPoint.com

Federal , Sindh Govts Join Hands To Avert Drug Menace

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Federal and Sindh governments have joined hands to work together to avert the drug menace, particularly synthetic drugs so that the young generation, the future of the country, could be protected and rehabilitated if affected.

This emerged in a meeting held between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Sardar Shah, Ismail Rahu, Mukesh Chawla, Sajid Jokhio, Sharjeel Memon, Advisors – Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Adl IGs Javed Odho and Munir Shaikh.

The federal govt team comprised DG ANF Maj Gen. Aneeq Rehman, Force Commander ANF Brig Waqar, Col Perviaz of MATRC, Joint Director Col Adnan, and others.      The provincial government was acknowledged for taking the lead in conducting a successful operation against drug trafficking and menace.

"The menace of synthetic drugs which had penetrated into educational institutions in Sindh has been stopped to a great extent.

The chief minister said that the penetration of synthetic drugs into educational institutions particularly in Karachi was a great threat to our children.

He said that he constituted a Provincial Task Force on Control of Narcotics under his chairmanship in 2019 for providing policy guidelines.

The CM said that a committee under the D.G Rangers has also been constituted to control Narcotics drugs on provincial Borders, coordinate with all relevant agencies and present monthly progress reports to the Provincial Task Force. "We have another Committee under the IG Police to Control Narcotics/Drugs in all cities & towns of the province.

Presently two Drugs Rehabilitation Centers, one in Karachi and one in Hyderabad are functional under the ANF where doctors and psychologists work in collaboration so that after the treatment addicted persons could be resumed normal life, Murad Shah said and added his government was also in the process of identifying and setup special rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in the all divisional headquarters.

