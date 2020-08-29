UrduPoint.com
Federal, Sindh Govts To Resolve Three Problems Of Karachi, Says PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Prime Minister says cleaning the Nullahs once and for all dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; &resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Federal government along with the Sindh government was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

Imran Khan said that the entire nation was in pain over what the troubles and difficulties the people of Karachi went through during the last couple of days due to heavy rains.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation & suffering there is now a positive development as my govt, along with the Sindh govt, is moving to immediately act & resolve 3 major problems of Karachi,”.

The Prime Minister mentioned the acts his government was going to do along with the Sindh government to provide permanent solution to the people of Karachi suffering from blockage of drainage system.

He tweeted: “ Cleaning the nullahs once & for all & dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal & sewerage problems; & resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi,”.

Heavy rains during the last few days have devastated Karachi as the residents are facing huge trouble due to failure of drainage system. Huge water accumulated on the roads and the streets of the metropolitan city and even a heavy container was seen floating due to heavy rain water on M.A.Jinnah road.

At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Karachi while half of the city drowned into the rain water. The Sindh government failed to deliver as the drainage system remained completely blocked that caused “accumulation of huge water” on several major roads , streets and areas like DHA and Bahria Town.

