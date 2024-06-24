Federal Tax Ombudsman Officers Hold Session With Edwardes College Students, Faculty
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a significant outreach initiative, the regional office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) organized a session with the faculty and students of the Law Department at Edwardes College Peshawar.
A press release said here on Monday that Advisor In-charge, Sardar Ali Khawaja, and Advisor Customs, Ziauddin Wazir, addressed the participants, providing a comprehensive overview of the FTO's functions and emphasizing its role in addressing grievances related to federal taxes, including income tax, sales tax, customs, and federal excise duties.
"The Federal Tax Ombudsman serves as a crucial bridge between taxpayers and the FBR, ensuring fair and efficient resolution of tax-related issues," stated Khawaja.
Madam Ayesha Durrani, Head of the Law Department at Edwardes College, also participated in the session, underscoring the importance of such collaborative efforts in enhancing students' understanding of the country's tax system and available grievance redressal mechanisms.
Advocate Ajoon Khan, a tax consultant, also contributed to the session by sharing his practical experiences with cases heard at the FTO office. Advocate Khan praised the institution for its effectiveness in providing swift relief in tax-related disputes.
The event culminated in a lively question and answer session, where the faculty and students of Edwardes College engaged enthusiastically with the FTO authorities, seeking clarification and insights on various aspects of the tax system and the Ombudsman's operations.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle20 seconds ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism30 seconds ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts41 seconds ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat44 seconds ago
-
01 killed, another injured after dacoits open fire48 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews security situation in city21 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative21 minutes ago
-
Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply31 minutes ago
-
Leave of senior doctors banned at LGH31 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms41 minutes ago
-
Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road41 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted in DI Khan, 26 motorbikes recovered41 minutes ago