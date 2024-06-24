Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a significant outreach initiative, the regional office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) organized a session with the faculty and students of the Law Department at Edwardes College Peshawar.

A press release said here on Monday that Advisor In-charge, Sardar Ali Khawaja, and Advisor Customs, Ziauddin Wazir, addressed the participants, providing a comprehensive overview of the FTO's functions and emphasizing its role in addressing grievances related to federal taxes, including income tax, sales tax, customs, and federal excise duties.

"The Federal Tax Ombudsman serves as a crucial bridge between taxpayers and the FBR, ensuring fair and efficient resolution of tax-related issues," stated Khawaja.

Madam Ayesha Durrani, Head of the Law Department at Edwardes College, also participated in the session, underscoring the importance of such collaborative efforts in enhancing students' understanding of the country's tax system and available grievance redressal mechanisms.

Advocate Ajoon Khan, a tax consultant, also contributed to the session by sharing his practical experiences with cases heard at the FTO office. Advocate Khan praised the institution for its effectiveness in providing swift relief in tax-related disputes.

The event culminated in a lively question and answer session, where the faculty and students of Edwardes College engaged enthusiastically with the FTO authorities, seeking clarification and insights on various aspects of the tax system and the Ombudsman's operations.

