Federal tax Ombudsman(FTO) office inaugurated at Abbotabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah paid a visit to the Abbotabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and inaugurated an FTO office.

He also recommended the name of Haji Iftikhar as "honorary advisor"for Abbotabad FTO office, for early redressal of taxpayers' grievances, in light of the recommendations by the business community.

During the visit, he also addressed a public awareness session on the issue of 'Rectifying Tax Network' and said that FTO has directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to rectify the maladministration at customs check posts as multiple complaints were filed regarding harassment leading to corruption at various Customs check-posts on a country wide basis.

He was of the view that unnecessary checking of duty paid goods was causing hindrance and delay in the smooth flow of duty and taxes paid goods and was contrary to the government policy of creating ease in doing business.

On the occasion, FTO Dr Asif Mehmood Jah assured the business community to highlight their grievances with the relevant departments and get them resolved on priority basis.

"FTO office is a business and taxpayers friendly institution, which has always played an important role in addressing the problems of traders in a short span of time," he remarked.

Acknowledging the contributions of businessmen towards economic development, he underlined that their concerns regarding mistreatment by tax officials would be addressed and their "respect will remain intact".

"FTO has established facilitation desks in different cities in the country," Dr Jah said, adding that a facilitation desk was also recently inaugurated at Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport.

The meeting was attended by ACCI President Shiek Asif Hussain ,Mohammad Saleem Sarhadi Senior Vice President ,Khawaja Annees ur rehman Vice President , Secretary General Muhammad Aslam,,Mr.Shad Mohammad ,Dr.Arslan Subuctageen Advisors FTO , officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant stakeholders.