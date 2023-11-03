Open Menu

Federal Union Of Journalists' Executive Council Holds A Three-day Meeting In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

The Federal Union of Journalists' Executive (PFUJ) Council Friday commenced a three-day meeting in Abbottabad under the leadership of PFUJ President Afzal Butt

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Federal Union of Journalists' Executive (PFUJ) Council Friday commenced a three-day meeting in Abbottabad under the leadership of PFUJ President Afzal Butt. The event was attended by key figures, including Secretary-General Afzal Ansari, office bearers and executive council members.

During the meeting, a wide range of topics were addressed, including freedom of expression, the pressing issues faced by journalists, incidents of forced removals, non-payment of salaries, and the crisis within the print media sector. Additionally, the decisions made during the previous meeting, which included 25 key points, were reaffirmed and discussed in detail.

The Executive Council meeting saw participation from representatives of journalists' unions from various regions, including Rawalpindi, Khyber, Multan, Lahore, Sukkur, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Balochistan, Bahawalpur, and more.

President Afzal Butt, General Secretary Afzal Ansari, and other members of the Federal Executive Council shed light on these critical issues. During the inaugural day of the IFJ meeting, hosted by PFUJ, President Afzal Butt and Secretary-General Afzal Ansari expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing crisis in the print media.

They emphasized the rich history of the PFUJ, which has been at the forefront of the struggle for 70 years. In light of the current challenges faced by the print and electronic media, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists vowed to play a pivotal role.

