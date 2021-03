Federal Urdu University awards 11 students Ph.D, 21 M.Phil degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), in its 46th meeting chaired by Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq endorsed to award 11 students PhD degrees, 21 students 21 M.Phil degrees and two students the certificate of MS.

The students who are awarded Ph.D degrees include Asma Siddiqui, Sharjeel Naveed, Sikandar Ahmed, Razia Begum, Mehboob Ali, Hammaduddin, Fareeha Sami Khan, Qamar Abbas, Ansar Abbas, Amir Iqbal and Azmi Noor, said a spokesperson of the Varsity on Tuesday.

The students who are decorated with M.Phil degrees include Darakhshan, Athar Mumtaz, Fariah Dilshad, Afshan Sahar, Rubina Bugti, Muhammad Talha Azhar, Ahmaduddin, Sehrish, Nazish Altaf, Nada Ilyas Mirza, Iqra Ihsan, Haba Bashari, Saima Ghaffar, Bacha Syed, Raza Ahmad, Ishrat Fatima, Rizwan Munir, Sadaf Sultana, Anam Arshad, Salma Sharif, Sughra Begum, while two students namely Saleem Mustafa son of Ghulam Mustafa and Adnan Ansari son of Ashiq Muhammad Ansari (Department of Computer Science, Islamabad) were awarded MS certificates.