Federal Urdu University awards PHd to four students & M.Phil to 20 students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The 44th meeting of the Directorate of Higher education and Research (GRMC) of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq awarded Ph.D Degree and MPhil certificates to the successful student.

The recitation of the Holy Quran was presented by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid.

Acting Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarem, Head of Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Mohammad Zahid, Head of Faculty of business Management, Business and Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Mushkoor Siddiqui, Department of Economics Dr. Ghulam Rasool Lakhan, In-charge Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Mahjabeen, In-charge Faculty of Islamic Studies Madani as a member while Rashida Khatun (Deputy Registrar Academic) participated in the meeting.

Four students were awarded Ph.d certificates in the meeting including Waqar Ahmed son of Shakeel Ahmed (Department of Mathematical Sciences), Bashir Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman Chana (Department of Sindhi), Sikandar Hayat son of Fateh-ur-Rehman (Department of Arabic) and Shumaila Sulaiman bint Muhammad Sulaiman (Department of Urdu, Islamabad Campus).

As many 20 students were awarded M.Phil certificates including Jan Alam son of Akbar Hussain, Sadaf Iqbal bint Muhammad Iqbal (Chemistry), Tahir Iqbal bint Muhammad Iqbal ( Public Relations), Abdul Rahman son of Muhammad Yusuf, Anam Ali bint Ali Muhammad (Biochemistry), Sidra Kanwal bint Muhammad Ilyas (Department of Microbiology), Nemat Nazir bint Nazir Hussain (Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacy), Abdul Manan son of Abdul Aleem Makhdoom (Sindhi) , Syeda Yasmeen bint Syed Muhammad Rehan (Islamic), Ismail Khan son of Nawar Khan, Farah Naz bint Shaukat Hayat (Arabic), Nazia Khalil Abbasi bint Muhammad Khalil Abbasi, Zubaria Noor bint Noor Muhammad, Sadia Iftikhar bint Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmad, Saeeda Khatun bint Mir Afzal (Urdu, Islamabad), Sonia bint Murad Ali, Irfan Qayyum bint Abdul Qayyum (Applied Physics Islamabad), Saad Ali Rabbani son of Hussain Ali Rabbani (Economics, Islamabad), Muhammad Irfan Khan son of Ahmad Khan (Urdu, Islamabad) and Faiza Anis bint Muhammad Anis (Pharmacology, Pharmacy).