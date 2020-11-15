UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Urdu University Celebrates Its 19th Foundation Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Federal Urdu University celebrates its 19th Foundation Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq called upon all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Urdu to strive together for the development of the university.

She was speaking in a program on the occasion of the 19th "Foundation Day" of the Federal Urdu University, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

She said that we should all strictly adhere to the principles of discipline, punctuality and sense of responsibility.

Acting Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarim said that on the founding day we should pledge to make the university one of the best universities in the world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid recalled that the Urdu College Karachi was given the status of a university in 2002.

Najam-ul-Arfeen, Ghias-ud-Din, Dr. Tauqeer, Haseeb Zahid, teachers and a large number of non-teaching staff were present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq cut the cake to mark the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi World Technology Sunday Federal Urdu University All Best

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

25 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

40 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

55 minutes ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.