Federal Urdu University celebrates its 19th Foundation Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq called upon all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Urdu to strive together for the development of the university.

She was speaking in a program on the occasion of the 19th "Foundation Day" of the Federal Urdu University, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

She said that we should all strictly adhere to the principles of discipline, punctuality and sense of responsibility.

Acting Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarim said that on the founding day we should pledge to make the university one of the best universities in the world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid recalled that the Urdu College Karachi was given the status of a university in 2002.

Najam-ul-Arfeen, Ghias-ud-Din, Dr. Tauqeer, Haseeb Zahid, teachers and a large number of non-teaching staff were present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq cut the cake to mark the occasion.