Federal Urdu University Hosts One Day Job Fair

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Federal Urdu University hosts one day job fair

Federal Urdu University Islamabad hosts one day job fair for students Under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum Sahib, Annual Job Fair was organized on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University Islamabad hosts one day job fair for students Under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum Sahib, Annual Job Fair was organized on Thursday.

The job fair was attended by representatives of various reputed companies and businesses and interviewed Federal Urdu University students for various positions as per the requirement of their organizations. Mr. Mohammad Musa Kaleem, Chief organizer of Job Fair welcomed all the company representatives.

In-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Amir Nadeem along with Additional Registrar Chaudhry Aleem Raza along with other teachers and officers attended the function as special guests and distributed shields among the representatives of participating companies.

He also thanked all the companies and institutions participating in the event on behalf of the Federal Urdu University, Islamabad administration.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Qayoom could not attend the function due to other important engagements.

However, he said in his message that the purpose of Job Fair is to invite companies and businesses as potential employers for university students. We are looking for employers and businesses who want to fill positions with individuals and can offer internships, apprenticeships or jobs to our student, he added.

He further said that institutions participating in the Job Fair will have the opportunity to meet hundreds of students as potential candidates to meet their future manpower needs.

Our students are from Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, business and Commerce, Physics, Law and Economics.We Can work together and learn from their industry experience and field knowledge.

On behalf of Federal Urdu University, Islamabad, we would like to thank all the institutions for inviting us to attend the Job Fair.

