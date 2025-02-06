Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting was held between Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Vice Chancellor of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST), Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Lenar Rinatovich Safin, Rector of Kazan Federal University, Russia, to enhance academic cooperation and discuss the growing importance of Pakistan-Russia relations in the evolving global order.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening educational, research, and diplomatic ties, particularly in student and faculty exchanges, research collaborations, and credit transfer programs between the two universities, said a news release on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan and Dr. Faisal Javaid from FUUAST, alongside Dr. Timir Khan Bulatovich and Dr. Fakhruddin from Kazan Federal University. Discussions focused on the upcoming 1st Pakistani-Russian International Conference, scheduled for February 18–19, in Karachi, Pakistan.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari formally invited the Rector of Kazan Federal University to participate in the conference in person, emphasizing its role in fostering bilateral academic and strategic engagement.

The conference marks a historic collaboration between two of the most prominent universities in Pakistan and Russia, with over 110 research papers set to be presented. The event will bring together academicians, researchers, policymakers, and diplomats to explore key areas of cooperation, including regional connectivity, trade, energy, security, and economic collaboration.

A key focus of the meeting was to establish mechanisms for student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and credit transfer agreements between the two universities. These initiatives aim to facilitate academic mobility, allowing students and faculty members to pursue joint research, attend exchange programs, and gain international exposure in both countries.

Prof. Dr. Lenar Rinatovich Safin welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening academic ties with Pakistan. He highlighted the growing number of Pakistani students at Kazan Federal University, which has doubled in the past year, reflecting the increasing educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

He further emphasized that Kazan Federal University has the capacity to host Pakistani researchers and students through exchange programs, research collaborations, and joint academic projects.

Additionally, the Rector of Kazan Federal University extended a formal invitation to the Vice-Chancellor of FUUAST to attend the Kazan Forum in May 2025, further strengthening academic engagement and providing a platform for future collaborations in education, research, and innovation.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both universities committing to expanding research partnerships, student and faculty exchange programs, credit transfer mechanisms, and joint academic collaborations that will contribute to a stronger Pakistan-Russia academic alliance.