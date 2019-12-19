UrduPoint.com
Federal Urdu University Of Arts, Science And Technology Students Littering At Green Belt; Parking Bikes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology students littering at green belt; parking bikes

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) students were littering at the green belt in sector G-7/1 and also parking their bikes at the site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) students were littering at the green belt in sector G-7/1 and also parking their bikes at the site.

The green belt was being used by the students as a parking and tourist area where no proper waste bins were being placed by the University to control littering.

The registrar FUUAST Shah G Mohammad told APP that the university was in the process of shifting to the newly built campus in Chak Shahzad whereas the arrangement was done by the students as a makeshift solution for the time being.

He informed that earlier student's motorbikes were being robbed from the site where the Aabpara Police Station officials and Capital Development Authority directed to manage the parking of vehicles as they university staff and students were parking on the road.

He said the students themselves were responsible for polluting the environment whereas the university did not allow such activity.

When contacted CDA Director Environment Wing Irfan Niazi said the green belt if used for sitting purpose was permissible whereas parking of vehicles was not allowed. However, he would look into the matter for action against the violators, he added.

