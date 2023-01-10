UrduPoint.com

Federal Urdu University Organises Seminar On Anti-corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Federal Urdu University organises seminar on anti-corruption

A one-day seminar on corruption and remedies was organized here at the Federal Urdu University, in order to raise awareness and consciousness among the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar on corruption and remedies was organized here at the Federal urdu University, in order to raise awareness and consciousness among the people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi was the chief guest, while the keynote address was delivered by Syed Tahir Kazim of Islamabad Police.

A large number of teachers, officers, employees and students attended the seminar.

In his opening address, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, In-charge Islamabad Campus Federal Urdu University, said that his determination was to make the university an exemplary institution free from corruption, and he would not make any compromise in that regard.

Syed Tahir Kazim shed light on the causes, effects and laws of corruption and informed the audience about the procedures for filing complaints against corruption in various government institutions.

He said that being a citizen of the state and being a member of the society, "it is our duty to raise our voice against corruption." Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi informed the participants about the anti-corruption legislation in different periods and said that in the past, corruption laws were used to change political loyalties, by which the rulers tried to perpetuate their power.

"No matter how many laws are enacted, there will always be some loopholes in them which are used by corrupt elements for their own benefit. So the most important thing is the voice of human conscience", he added.

He further said that politics was a sacred profession, and "the culture of calling each other thieves should end."At the end of the ceremony, the in-charge Islamabad Campus thanked the chief guest and all the participants.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Police Federal Urdu University All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

106 roads KMC-managed made motorable: Administrato ..

106 roads KMC-managed made motorable: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahm ..

3 minutes ago
 RDA holds awareness meeting in Gujjar Khan about P ..

RDA holds awareness meeting in Gujjar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks report on women molestation

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Medical Journal Vaccines Confirms Long-Term ..

Int'l Medical Journal Vaccines Confirms Long-Term Efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensurin ..

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensuring supply of flour at govt fixe ..

8 minutes ago
 National Tariff Commission (NTC) to work with Laho ..

National Tariff Commission (NTC) to work with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.