Federal Urdu University organises seminar on anti-corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar on corruption and remedies was organized here at the Federal urdu University, in order to raise awareness and consciousness among the people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi was the chief guest, while the keynote address was delivered by Syed Tahir Kazim of Islamabad Police.

A large number of teachers, officers, employees and students attended the seminar.

In his opening address, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, In-charge Islamabad Campus Federal Urdu University, said that his determination was to make the university an exemplary institution free from corruption, and he would not make any compromise in that regard.

Syed Tahir Kazim shed light on the causes, effects and laws of corruption and informed the audience about the procedures for filing complaints against corruption in various government institutions.

He said that being a citizen of the state and being a member of the society, "it is our duty to raise our voice against corruption." Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi informed the participants about the anti-corruption legislation in different periods and said that in the past, corruption laws were used to change political loyalties, by which the rulers tried to perpetuate their power.

"No matter how many laws are enacted, there will always be some loopholes in them which are used by corrupt elements for their own benefit. So the most important thing is the voice of human conscience", he added.

He further said that politics was a sacred profession, and "the culture of calling each other thieves should end."At the end of the ceremony, the in-charge Islamabad Campus thanked the chief guest and all the participants.