Federal Urdu University teachers, students donate for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The teachers and students of Federal urdu University Islamabad, collected the donations in form of edibles and clothes for the flood and rain affectees of Balochistan.

The collected items were sent to Balochistan by a truck from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus on Friday with the coordination of Edhi Welfare Organization.

The acting registrar of the university, Proffesor Dr. Zareena Ali was also present there, who encouraged and admired those teachers and students who participated and contributed whole-heartdily in this welfare activity.

Moreover, the focal persons of this welfare campaign, Dr.

Saher Afhan and Dr. Mariyam Shafiq, teachers of Department of Microbiology told mediapersons that in this campaign, the teachers, specially students contributed and donated with open handedly.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.Athar Atta also reinforced and encouraged them for this activity which was organized for the human welfare.

It was further stated that the basic aim was to provide edibles to those people especially destitute children who are confronting an adverse situation due to catastrophic and destructive flood.

In the collected items, a huge quantity of milk, biscuits, rice, pulses blankets and clothes are included.