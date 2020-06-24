UrduPoint.com
Federal,provincial Departments Directed To Implement Resolution On Khatamun Nabiyyin (SAWW)

Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday directed his secretariat to convey the Federal and provincial departments to implement the resolution passed by the National Assembly the other day about writing Khatamun Nabiyyin with the name of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the textbooks.

He said the implementation report should also be sought from the relevant departments.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said it was a historic resolution and its implementation must be ensured.

More Stories From Pakistan

