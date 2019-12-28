UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal,Sindh Govts Lock Horns Over Gas Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Federal,Sindh govts lock horns over gas crisis

Both sides’ blames on each other over the issue have derived general public of gas in the present harsh winter season.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) The Federal and Sindh provincial government have locked horn over gas crisis that resulted in trouble for millions of people in the present harsh winter season, the sources said here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan alleged that Sindh government was creating hurdles in the way of two fresh lines under plan to end the ongoing gas crisis in Sindh—a major crisis that caused this crisis during the current harsh winter season.

On other hand, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh rejected allegations of Omar Ayub Khan, saying that it was the only federal government which created this crisis for Sindhi people. However, the statements of both sides have caused troubles for common citizens who are looking for gas in the present harsh winter season.

“My department neither was contacted by Ogra nor by any other department –and their concerns are not being addressed by the government due to which we are just helpless,” said Imitaz Sheikh, provincial minister for Sindh department.

He further said: “Sindh is the province which provides gas to the entire country, and under Article 158 of the Constitution, the province that is producing something has the right to have that thing at first,”. Sheikh also said that LNG should be given to those provinces where gas was not discovered or originating and when Sindh has its own gas then they should buy “expensive LNG” for the people of Sindh,”.

The federal government ignored their repeated request to address the issue of gas crisis in Sindh and the public was in trouble due to this conflict, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Gas Crisis Buy Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia to Finish Development of Tactical-Level Aut ..

6 minutes ago

Plane Returning to Yekaterinburg for Emergency Lan ..

6 minutes ago

Hyderabad Police grasps seven suspects in a raid o ..

6 minutes ago

65 uplift projects under Naya Pakistan programme t ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

15 minutes ago

Alleged Sexual exploitation of girls at Kashana La ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.