Federal,Sindh govts lock horns over gas crisis

(@fidahassanain)

Both sides’ blames on each other over the issue have derived general public of gas in the present harsh winter season.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) The Federal and Sindh provincial government have locked horn over gas crisis that resulted in trouble for millions of people in the present harsh winter season, the sources said here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan alleged that Sindh government was creating hurdles in the way of two fresh lines under plan to end the ongoing gas crisis in Sindh—a major crisis that caused this crisis during the current harsh winter season.

On other hand, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh rejected allegations of Omar Ayub Khan, saying that it was the only federal government which created this crisis for Sindhi people. However, the statements of both sides have caused troubles for common citizens who are looking for gas in the present harsh winter season.

“My department neither was contacted by Ogra nor by any other department –and their concerns are not being addressed by the government due to which we are just helpless,” said Imitaz Sheikh, provincial minister for Sindh department.

He further said: “Sindh is the province which provides gas to the entire country, and under Article 158 of the Constitution, the province that is producing something has the right to have that thing at first,”. Sheikh also said that LNG should be given to those provinces where gas was not discovered or originating and when Sindh has its own gas then they should buy “expensive LNG” for the people of Sindh,”.

The federal government ignored their repeated request to address the issue of gas crisis in Sindh and the public was in trouble due to this conflict, he added.