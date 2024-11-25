Federation Being Attacked Again: PA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that it is highly important to stay positive and not to fall prey to negativity.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that negative approach could never gain perpetual support.
He said that unfortunately the practice of running over the federation was being repeated again and again. He said there were many layers of extremism, adding that even hate speech was enough to create unrest in the country.
He said that the judiciary was polerized; the economy was attacked and attempts were made to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that all these things were not in country's interest.
He said that political stability was a must for the continuity of the country's development and the government should take all possible measures to ensure political stability in the country.
The Punjab Assembly Speaker said, "Constitution allows peaceful protest but not creating chaos and setting on fire public or private property."
Earlier, he administered the oath to newly-elected office-bearers of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery.
