UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Granted Time For Arguments In PTV Chairman Appointment Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Federation granted time for arguments in PTV chairman appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the Federation to give arguments in cases against the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) chairman and its directors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, asked whether the cases had become ineffective after the ptv chairman and directors were denotified.

He said the Federal Government could make fresh appointments in the light of Supreme Court's instructions. It was the government which was responsible to run the affairs of state-run tv channel as the court could not interfere into the domain of executive.

The PTV was a commercial institution in the public sector and the court considered that it should not interfere in the working of commercial institutions, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer requested the court to summon the new notification of the government regarding the appointments. The court observed that the apex court had given a complete procedure for appointments in the PTV case. The authority would have to give reasons ai anyone was given age relaxation for a post in PTV, he added.

The court adjourned the case till February 11 on the request of deputy attorney general. Naeem Bukhari's lawyer will also give arguments on next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court February Islamabad High Court Post TV Government PTV Court Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

41 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

49 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

55 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.