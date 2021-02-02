Federation granted time for arguments in PTV chairman appointment case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the Federation to give arguments in cases against the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) chairman and its directors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, asked whether the cases had become ineffective after the ptv chairman and directors were denotified.

He said the Federal Government could make fresh appointments in the light of Supreme Court's instructions. It was the government which was responsible to run the affairs of state-run tv channel as the court could not interfere into the domain of executive.

The PTV was a commercial institution in the public sector and the court considered that it should not interfere in the working of commercial institutions, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer requested the court to summon the new notification of the government regarding the appointments. The court observed that the apex court had given a complete procedure for appointments in the PTV case. The authority would have to give reasons ai anyone was given age relaxation for a post in PTV, he added.

The court adjourned the case till February 11 on the request of deputy attorney general. Naeem Bukhari's lawyer will also give arguments on next date of hearing.