UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Granted Time To Submit Reply In ECP's Members Appointment Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's members appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted a ten-day time to federal government to submits its reply in a petition challenging appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted a ten-day time to Federal government to submits its reply in a petition challenging appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Jahangir Khan Jadoon Advocate against the appointment of ECP's new members.

During course of proceeding, federation's counsel Tariq Khokhar appeared before the bench and sought ten-day time to submit a written reply against the petition to which the chief justice remarked that didn't the Federation want to activate the electoral body.

He observed that it was an important issue and the government should view it.

The petitioner stated that law had been violated in appointment of two new members of ECP. He claimed that all opposition parties had objection on new appointments as these were not consulted by the government.

The bench accepted the government request and adjourned hearing of the case till October 11.

It may be mentioned that during last hearing, the IHC chief justice had remarked that the political parties should have raised this issue at Parliament if it had any objection on government decision. Such issues shouldn't bedragged into courts, he said, adding that Parliamentary system should bestrengthened by discussing such matters in the House.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan May October Islamabad High Court All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

2 minutes ago

UNWTO adopts &#039;Global Convention on Tourism Et ..

4 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 591.78 poi ..

5 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.