The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted a ten-day time to federal government to submits its reply in a petition challenging appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted a ten-day time to Federal government to submits its reply in a petition challenging appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Jahangir Khan Jadoon Advocate against the appointment of ECP's new members.

During course of proceeding, federation's counsel Tariq Khokhar appeared before the bench and sought ten-day time to submit a written reply against the petition to which the chief justice remarked that didn't the Federation want to activate the electoral body.

He observed that it was an important issue and the government should view it.

The petitioner stated that law had been violated in appointment of two new members of ECP. He claimed that all opposition parties had objection on new appointments as these were not consulted by the government.

The bench accepted the government request and adjourned hearing of the case till October 11.

It may be mentioned that during last hearing, the IHC chief justice had remarked that the political parties should have raised this issue at Parliament if it had any objection on government decision. Such issues shouldn't bedragged into courts, he said, adding that Parliamentary system should bestrengthened by discussing such matters in the House.