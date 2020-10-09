Federation, KP to run shelter homes through joint coordination, partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sania Nishtar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday agreed to run the shelter homes across the province on the basis of partnership and joint coordination.

This was decided in a meeting held here at Chief Minister House where the two sides discussed various projects under the Ehsaas Program especially shelter home projects and agreed to run these homes in an organized manner for the benefit and welfare of the people.

On the occasion it was informed that there are a total 31 shelter homes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where free of cost night accommodation, food, transport and other facilities are being extended.

It was also told that 18 shelter homes are being up-graded on the pattern of the Federal government shelter homes to be powered with solar energy and transport facilities.

The meeting was told that a plan has been included in an annual development program for setting up of the shelter homes at all divisional headquarters as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Minister speaking on the occasion said that these shelter homes are serving the poor segment of the society and assured the provincial government's full support to run the project in an organized manner.

The PM's aide Sania Nishtar expressed gratitude to KP CM and his team over extending best facilities at the shelter homes.