Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) condemns 'savage killing' of Muhammad Ajmal Sawand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has condemned the savage killing of Sukkur IBA University's Prof Assistant Prof Muhammad Ajmal Sawand in Kashmore Kandhkot district on April 6.

In a statement issued here on Friday by FAPUASA's General Secretary Dr Baqir Ali Zardari, the association announced that a black day would be observed in all universities of Sindh on April 10 to condemn the killing.

The association directed its universities based chapters to observe black day in their respective universities. According to the police, Dr Sawand was gunned down in a village in Kandhkot early in the morning on April 6 when he was leaving the village for Sukkur.

He sustained 11 gunshots in an attack by several armed people on Sundrani tribe.